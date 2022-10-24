ApexBrasil promotes webinar to present opportunities to export ornamental rocks to China

On the 28th of October, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), with support from It’s Natural, will hold a webinar on the export of ornamental rocks to Mainland China. The objective of the webinar will be to present the trends and the particularities of these markets for Brazilian entrepreneurs of the sector who are interested in exporting.

The event, organized by ApexBrasil Beijing Office, will be attended by Mr. Wang Jie, Global Vice President of Donghua Global Enterprise Group, one of the leading companies in the Chinese stone market. The seminar will be in Chinese, there will be simultaneous translation to Portuguese.

Currently, China is the second main destination for ornamental stones from Brazil. In 2021, exports to the country represented 11.5% of the total. When considering only the raw stone blocks, however, the Chinese market is the biggest buyer, representing up to 60% of the national shipments.