ApexBrasil promotes cooperation in the digital economy with Alibaba

ApexBrasil signed a memorandum of cooperation with Alibaba Group at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the areas of the digital economy, such as cross-border commerce and e-commerce talent training.

It is understood that this cooperation with Alibaba.com will open an exclusive national pavilion for “Made in Brazil”, which will be Latin America’s first exclusive national pavilion opened on the China’s B2B cross-border trading platform, further promoting Brazilian companies to obtain global business opportunities.

Wang Tiantian, general manager of cross-border supply chain of Alibaba, said Chinese consumers are familiar with Brazilian products. In 2017, China and Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in e-commerce. In 2021, Brazilian products sold in China through the Alibaba platform amounted to US$253 million, including pre-packaged foods, Brazilian green propolis, sandals and raw meat products.