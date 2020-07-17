Another ship registered at Yangpu bound for Brazil

The second ship registered at the free trade port of Yangpu, in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, has sailed on its maiden voyage, the Hainan Daily reports.

The Hainan government-run newspaper says the China COSCO Shipping Corp. Ltd freighter, displacing 62,000 tonnes, was registered on Sunday and three days later was named the COSCO Shipping Peng Cheng in a ceremony at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in the northeastern city of Dalian, before it sailed to the southern city of Zhuhai to load pulp mill equipment bound for Brazil.

COSCO Shipping will register at Yangpu 12 similar ships now under construction in Dalian, to help Hainan become a hub for international container shipping, the Hainan Daily says.

Last month the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that the first ship registered at Yangpu was another COSCO freighter.