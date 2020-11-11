Another Chinese-built surveillance centre opens in Angola

Angolan Minister of State Pedro Sebastião opened on Monday a Chinese-built centre for police surveillance of the western Angolan city of Benguela, Novo Jornal reports.

The Angolan newspaper quotes Interior Minister Eugénio César Laborinho as saying at the opening that the centre will make Benguela and the vicinity more secure, monitor road traffic and be connected to public databases.

The report says Angola already has another such surveillance centre, in Luanda, and that 16 more will be built, so every province will have one.

In November 2019 the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that state-run China National Electronics Import and Export Corp. was supplying the Angolan police with the technology for the centres.