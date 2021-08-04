Another 4 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine to be made in Brazil

Another 2,000 litres of the active ingredients of CoronaVac, the vaccine against COVID-19 devised by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, have arrived in the southern Brazilian state of São Paulo, where they will be used to make 4 million more doses of the vaccine, Agência Brasil reports.

The ingredients arrived from China and were sent to the Instituto Butantan biomedical research centre to be made into the final product, for use in the Brazilian national vaccination drive, according to a report carried by the Brazilian state-run news agency on Monday.

Instituto Butantan has delivered 62.8 million doses of CoronaVac to the Brazilian Health Ministry since January 17, Agência Brasil says.

Last month the state-run China News Service reported that the biggest single shipment of active ingredients of CoronaVac sent to Brazil up to that point had arrived, the volume of 12,000 litres being enough to make 20 million doses.