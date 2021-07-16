Another 20 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine to be made in Brazil

Another 12,000 litres of the active ingredients of CoronaVac, the vaccine against COVID-19 devised by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, have arrived in the southern Brazilian state of São Paulo, where they will be used to make 20 million more doses of the vaccine, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says the ingredients arrived from China on Monday and were sent to the Instituto Butantan biomedical research centre to be made into the final product.

Instituto Butantan has delivered 53 million doses of CoronaVac to the Brazilian Health Ministry, and will deliver 47 million more by August 31, hitting its delivery target of 100 million doses one month early, CNS quotes Governor João Doria of São Paulo as saying.