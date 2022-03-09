Annual show for cultural industries proposed for Macao

A Macao member of the Chinese legislature, Si Ka Lon, has called for the city to hold annually an exhibition of the products and services of cultural and creative industries, to draw buyers and sellers from China and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Macau Daily reports.

The newspaper says Mr Si, who also sits in the Macao Legislative Assembly, proposed to the National People’s Congress that the event be called the Cultural and Creative Design Exhibition of the Greater Bay Area.

Mr Si said one pavilion at the exhibition should be dedicated exclusively to serving lusophone markets.

He said other features of the exhibition should serve the purposes of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

The exhibition might be held at the same time as the Macau International Travel (Industry) Expo, which usually takes place in July, the Macau Daily quotes Mr Si as suggesting.