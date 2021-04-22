Angolan waterworks built by Energy China unit turned over

State-owned China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd (Energy China) has turned over to the Angolan authorities the Marçalde water treatment plant in Luanda, the company says.

A subsidiary, China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd, built the plant, Energy China announced in writing on Tuesday.

Energy China says the Marçalde facility is the biggest automatically controlled water treatment plant in Angola.

The company says building the plant required the demolition of its predecessor, and the installation of a tank capable of storing 35,000 cubic metres of water.

The plant can supply over 1 million households with about 200,000 cubic metres of clean water a day, so alleviating the shortage of water in Luanda and improving the lives of Luandans, according to the Energy China announcement.