Angolan president inaugurates Huawei technology park in Luanda

Chinese technology company Huawei has invested over 58 million euros in a technology park in Angola, which will train 10 thousand Angolans and have innovation and advanced technology centres, inaugurated on November 14th by the Angolan president, João Lourenço. The technology park of Huawei in Luanda is the third in Africa, after Egypt and South Africa.

The Chinese ambassador in Luanda, Gong Tao noted that Huawei gave great importance to its social responsibilities and to promoting technological knowledge. The investment aims to promote the innovative development, digital transformation and growth of Information and Communication Technology talent in Angola.

He added that the two countries wanted to speed up the alignment of development strategies and deepen cooperation in technology, the digital economy, and human resources training.

The technology park will train over 10,000 Angolans, as well as teachers of technical and technological courses at Angolan universities, by 2027.