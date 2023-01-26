Angolan President and the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs discuss a boost in cooperation

The meeting between the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Qin Gang, on the 13th of January, focused on two axes: the solid boost in cooperation between the two countries and the increase in Chinese investment in Angola.

The Angolan President emphasized that Chinese investment has supported several of Angola’s most iconic projects, including airports, hydroelectric stations, roads, and ports, and that Chinese companies have made positive contributions to Angola’s infrastructure development.

Qin Gang conveyed Beijing’s appreciation for Luanda’s active mediation in the region, urging the African country to play a greater role in regional and international affairs.

During his visit to Luanda, the minister also visited Huawei’s technology park, a gigantic structure made up of training and innovation centers that cost US$60 million and was inaugurated in November last year.

