Angolan President addressed projects to combat drought with Power China International

The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, discussed on 8th of August issues related to the projects for the transfer of river water to localities with water shortage in the provinces of Huila, Namibe and Cuanza Sul, with the head of the company Power China International Group Limited, Ji Xiaoyong.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Chinese company explained that the projects are in the preliminary phase and were similar to the engineering works for the system to transfer water from the Cunene river in the locality of Cafu to the areas of Ombala yo Mungo, Ndombendola and Namacunde.

The Cafu canal, inaugurated in April by the President of the Republic of Angola, consists of a system for capturing and transferring water from the Cunene river to various districts, which includes a 160-kilometer pipeline and 30 chimpacas (watering places for cattle), with a capacity of 30 million litres each.