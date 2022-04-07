Angolan port shifts 52,650 tonnes of granite bound for China

Híper Máquinas SA of Angola has exported a consignment of 52,650 tonnes of granite through the southeastern Angolan port of Namibe to Xiamen in southeastern China, Lusa reports, citing the port operator.

The Portuguese news agency says a written statement issued by the operator last Sunday describes the consignment as the largest amount of ornamental stone exported through the port of Namibe since the port opened in 1954.

About 90 per cent of the cargo handled by the port is ornamental stone, the operator says.

It says other exporters of Angolan granite have shown interest in using the port, in view of growth in demand for granite abroad.

The operator recently installed two mobile loading cranes at the port of Namibe to speed up the handling of cargo there, Lusa says.