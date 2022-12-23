Angolan orphans receive Christmas gifts from Fujian General Chamber of Commerce in Angola

On the 15th of December, the Fujian General Chamber of Commerce in Angola delivered Christmas gifts to children in one of the largest orphanages in Luanda, the capital of Angola. The donation also attracted the participation of Portuguese and local companies.

The children at the Viana Shelter Center received food, school materials, hygiene products and toys for the Christmas party.

The governor of Luanda, Manuel Homem, thanked Chinese companies for their donation and long-term support to vulnerable groups in Angola.

Wang Chuanbin, president of the Chinese association, said that Chinese residents in Angola have always been committed to caring for local vulnerable groups, trying to contribute more to a friendly relationship between the two countries.

(Source: Xinhua Portuguese)