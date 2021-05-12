Angolan Olympic, Paralympic teams offered Chinese vaccines

China has offered about 3,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 to Angolan delegates to the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games this year, Jornal de Angola reports.

The offer was made when Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao met Angolan Olympic Committee chief Gustavo da Conceição and Angolan Paralympic Committee chief Leonel da Rocha Pinto on Monday, according to a report in the Angolan newspaper the day after.

The report quotes Mr Gong as saying China is willing to donate doses of the vaccine made by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd so Angolan athletes can compete.

Angola is keen to learn from Chinese experience in running centres for excellence in various sports, the report quotes Mr da Rocha Pinto as saying.

The Olympics are due to be held from July 24 to August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5, both in Tokyo, Jornal de Angola says.