Angolan National Police adopting Cherys for patrol cars

The Angolan National Police have chosen Jetway X70s made by Chery Automobile Co. Ltd of China for use as patrol cars, the Chexun website reports.

The Chinese automobile news website says the first Jetway X70s were handed over at police headquarters in Luanda last month, in a ceremony attended by Angolan National Police Commander-in-Chief Paulo Gaspar de Almeida and Luandan Provincial Police Chief Eduardo Fernandes Cerqueira.

Chexun says the Jetway X70 model has been upgraded for the complex and diverse driving conditions in Angola, which mean the specifications for police vehicles are demanding and challenging.

Chery also handed over at the ceremony medical supplies, including masks, donated for countering the Covid-19 pandemic.