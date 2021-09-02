Angolan municipality covets branch of China City emporium

Authorities in Cacuaco municipality in northern Angola are keen to have a branch of the China City shopping emporium in the municipality, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website, or the Angola Office of the Africa Oriental Post, reports.

Cacuaco Administrator Auzílio de Oliveira Martins Jacob inspected China City, one of the largest Chinese retailing emporiums in Angola, on the outskirts of Luanda on Monday, at the invitation of the chairman of the company that manages it, Jack Huang Yuequan, according to a report posted on the news website the day after.

The report says Mr Jacob, in turn, invited Mr Huang to visit Cacuaco, which offers various incentives to companies to invest in retailing or manufacturing there, and that Mr Huang will duly visit the municipality today at the head of a party of businesspeople.

The report says 4,000 jobs have been created at China City.

Its third phase is under development, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website says.