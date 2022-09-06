Angolan minister wants more Chinese to farm land in Angola

Angola wants more Chinese investors to grow agricultural products in Angola that can be exported to China, said the Minister of Economy and Planning of Angola, Mário Caetano João, in an interview with the Chineses state news agency Xinhua published on the 30th of August.

The minister also advocated much greater cooperation with China, in the manufacturing of human and veterinary medicine, in digital transformation and in the financial sector.

There are already many Chinese companies investing in Angola’s agribusiness. Even the biggest corn producer in Angola’s Malanje province is Chinese, Caetano João noted in the interview with Xinhua.

Total Chinese investment in Angola has reached US$20 billion, but Mário Caetano João said he would like it to be much higher, especially private investment.