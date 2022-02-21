Angolan govt to privatise state-owned facilities for sport

The Angolan government has announced that it will sell state-owned stadiums and other facilities for sport to private enterprises, Angolan news media report.

Their reports quote Minister of Youth and Sports Ana Paula Neto as telling journalists last week that the purpose is to improve the management of such assets.

Ms Neto said the facilities would be sold to enterprises in businesses to do with sport.

The minister said the process of selling them had begun. “A number of proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” she said.

Her ministry and other arms of the Government will work together to find suitable buyers, the Angolan news reports quote Ms Neto as saying.