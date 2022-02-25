Angolan diamonds a much improved prospect, minister says

Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo has said reform of the law and better infrastructure have made the diamond industry in Angola more attractive to foreign investors, the Ministry says.

It issued a written statement quoting Mr Azevedo as saying so at the Dubai Diamond Conference on Tuesday.

The Minister called for investment in Angola by the diamond industry, saying the Angolan Government wishes to increase the output of diamonds there and develop domestic capability to cut the stones.

Mr Azevedo confirmed at the conference that a diamond exchange will open in Angola this year, the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas says.