Angolan, Chinese FMs agree to spur twinning of cities

The foreign ministers of Angola and China have agreed over the phone to prompt Angolan and Chinese cities to make twinning arrangements with each other, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António as saying his country appreciates Chinese support, notably the care it takes of Angolan students studying in China.

The report quotes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying his country will continue to strengthen exchanges and help Angola obtain medical supplies for countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two batches of medical supplies provided by the Chinese government have arrived in Angola, Xinhua quotes Mr Wang as saying.

In a separate report, the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, says the first 70 tonnes of 380 tonnes of Chinese-made medical supplies Angola is due to receive has arrived in Luanda on Monday.