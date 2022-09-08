Angolan business leader praises the consistent Angola-China cooperation

In an interview with Xinhua, the president of the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce, Luís Cupenala, praised the enormous cooperation between Angola and China, saying that the level of bilateral cooperation is consistent and reliable. Luís Cupenala also said that such cooperation has contributed to the improvement of infrastructure and industrialization, as well as poverty fight efforts in Angola.

Cupenala took the Benguela Railway as an example and highlighted transport as an important area of cooperation between the two countries over the years, praising Chinese companies for having built railways, roads, airports and electrical infrastructure that improved the connectivity in Angola.

The project that connects the port city of Lobito to the city of Luau bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was built by China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation and was handed over to Angola on the 3rd of October, 2019.