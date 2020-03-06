Angolan artists contribute to show on Sino-African ties

An exhibition of art on the theme of the Sino-African relationship has opened in Paris, showing the work of Angolan artists Kiluanji Kia Henda, Yonamine and Binelde Hyrcan, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reports.

The public broadcaster says a Kia Henda work focuses on the Chinese presence in Angola through the medium of photography.

The report says the exhibition brings together at the Pompidou Centre over 100 works by a dozen artists in Angola, Mainland China, Taiwan, France and Thailand.

The show challenges stereotypes of relations between China and Africa, and highlights the diversity of those relations, the report says.

The exhibition run until May 18, RFI says.