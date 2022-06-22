Angolan airline TAAG signs a cargo transport deal with China Lucky Aviation

The Angolan airline TAAG signed on last Wednesday an agreement with China Lucky Aviation (CLCA) to transport cargo on the Changsha-Luanda-São Paulo route, with an expected annual revenue of US$200 million.

The route will initially be served by a Boeing 777-200 ER aircraft, which will operate two flights per week with a weekly cargo movement of 200 to 300 tons. The cargo such as raw materials, agricultural products, electronic equipment, clothing, among other goods will be transported.

The CEO of TAAG, Eduardo Fairen, said that the company plans to expands to other Chinese cities, focusing on Hong Kong, Chengdu Tianfu, Guangzhou, Chengdu Shuangliu, Shangai Hongqiao and Beijing, the capital of China.

According to the CLCA’s representative in Angola, the partnership is a successful example of economic cooperation and rapprochement between the two countries in the commercial aviation sector.