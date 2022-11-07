Angola wants China’s experience in the creation and management of free zones

At a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, expressed Angola’s interest in obtaining experiences from China in the creation and management of free zones and in staff training.

Regarding the creation and management of free zones, the minister said that China has a lot of experience in this field and it is an area of competitiveness that Angola is trying to develop. He stressed that during the meeting they analyzed the possibility of sending staff for an annual internship in China, as well as holding some training in Angola.

On the occasion, issues such as public-private partnerships between the two countries, exchanges of experiences and the participation of the Asian giant in the Privatization Program were also addressed. The meeting decided on the idea of dedicating “the day of China” during the Luanda International Fair, as a platform to attract the cream of entrepreneurs to Angola.