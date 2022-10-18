Angola, the world’s second largest diamond producer

Angola is the second largest producer of diamonds in the world. Angolan diamonds are mainly mined in the province of Lunda Norte and represent about 20% of the world’s diamond production. The Angolan diamond industry has been booming in recent years.

The global demand for diamonds is increasing, especially in China and Japan. China is currently the largest market for Angolan diamonds. Japan is also becoming an important market for Angolan diamonds.

Angola’s diamond industry is well positioned to benefit from these growing markets. Most Angolan diamonds are exported to China and Hong Kong, where they are processed and resold to other markets. The diamond industry is investing significantly in improving its processing capacity.