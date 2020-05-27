Angola the source of 13 pct of the oil China used in 2019

Angola supplied 13 percent of the crude oil China consumed last year, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) says, citing an official government work report presented to the Chinese legislature, the 12th National People’s Congress.

The Chinese state-owned company says the document contains figures given by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, which indicate that China used 696 million tonnes of crude last year, 7.4 percent more than the year before.

The document says Russia was the biggest source of the oil China used last year, supplying 19 percent, Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest, supplying 15 percent, and Angola was the third-biggest.

China imports almost 70 percent of the crude oil it uses, and over 40 percent of the natural gas is uses, CNPC quotes the document as saying.