Angola invites Chinese bids to supply medicines, equipment

The authorities in Angola have invited Chinese companies to bid to supply the country with medicines and medical equipment, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying the invitation to join the bidding online was contained in a letter it received from the Angolan Ministry of Health.

The Angolan public procurement website says the ministry has given would-be suppliers until March 2 to bid to supply medicine and medical equipment.

In 2018, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that the Angolan authorities had set new rules for public procurement, with a view to increasing competition, lowering spending and curbing corruption.

Last December, the Angolan state-run news agency Angop quoted the official in charge of the public procurement system, Saidy dos Santos Fernando, as saying procurement online had saved the country 99.75 billion kwanza (about US$152.7 million).