Angola intends to begin selling cassava starch abroad

The Angolan Rural Trade Development National Directorate said on Monday it means to begin exporting cassava starch, which is widely used in food processing, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the directorate disclosed plans to make better use of the 11 million tonnes of cassava grown in Angola each year, and to add value to the crop.

The report says the plans call for incentives for small and medium enterprises to process various by-products of cassava.

The aim is first to produce enough cassava starch for Angolan needs, and then to export the product, the report says.

China imports more cassava starch than any other country, buying about US$350 million worth each year, Angop says.