Angola-China Chamber of Commerce to have presence in Hunan

The Angola-China Chamber of Commerce will be among at least 10 business associations represented in the China-Africa Economic and Commercial Cooperation and Innovation Park in the central Chinese city of Changsha, the government of the surrounding province of Hunan said on Friday.

The Hunan provincial government issued a written statement listing Chinese chambers of commerce in Tanzania and South Africa among the other associations that will be represented.

The provincial government says the first 72 companies to set up shop in the park include enterprises in the fields of e-commerce, financial services and business incubation.

The park is in the Hunan Free Trade Pilot Zone, set up last September to spur Sino-African trade, the government of Hunan says.

The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Exhibition was held in Changsha in 2019, and Hunan is due to hold the exhibition every succeeding two years.