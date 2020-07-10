Angola brings in Chinese fertiliser to make up for shortage

Over 5,500 tonnes of fertiliser imported from China by Vera Nova Lda is being unloaded at the western Angolan port of Lobito to supply the provinces of Benguela, Huambo and Huíla, the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reports.

The Marine Traffic website shows that the SBI Orion delivered the fertiliser from the eastern Chinese port of Zhenjiang.

Angop quotes Vera Nova Director Mike Nisser as saying he is awaiting delivery of another 5,000 tonnes of fertiliser in the next two months.

Mr Nisser expects the shipments to satisfy cheaply demand among farmers in Benguela, who have had insufficient fertiliser for three months, Angop says.

Last month the news agency quoted a local official in Benguela, António Kapingãla, as saying many farmers there had turned to the black market for fertiliser.