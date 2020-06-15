Angola borrowing US$910 mln to improve Luanda water supply

Angolan President João Lourenço has signed a decree allowing his government to borrow S$910 million from a syndicate of banks, led by Standard Chartered Hong Kong, to improve the water supply in the country’s capital Luanda, Novo Jornal reports.

The Angolan newspaper says the money will be spent on a pipeline 6 km long which will be capable of supplying Luanda with water from the Kwanza River at the rate of 3 cubic metres a second.

The report says the Bita project, which was announced in 2011, is located in Belas, near Luanda.

The improvements may benefit 1.2 million people in Luanda where, Afrobarometer has found, just 44 percent of the population has water on tap at home, Novo Jornal says.