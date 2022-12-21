Angola and China reinforce parliamentary cooperation

On the 13th of December, bilateral relations between Angola and China were under analysis at a meeting between the chairman of the 3rd Commission of the National Assembly on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad, Alcides Sakala, and the Chinese ambassador in Angola, Gong Tao.

According to Gong Tao, who considered Angola a strategic partner, the intention is to further strengthen existing relations and support large companies on both sides.

Gong Tao expressed, in statements to the press at the end of the audience, his will to continue to cooperate with Angola in the economic sector and in the execution of projects in the social domain. He also added that a visit by Angolan parliamentarians to China is in the pipeline for contacts with that country’s parliamentarians to exchange experiences.

Angola and China will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of cooperative relations on the 12th of January, 2023. The Chinese ambassador to Angola hopes that the celebration will serve to intensify relations in the field of interpersonal exchange.

