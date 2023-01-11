Angola and China celebrate 40 years of bilateral relations

Angola and China have shared, for 40 years, political and diplomatic relations, which began in 1983, having established a strategic partnership 13 years ago. To celebrate the event, which will be celebrated on the 12th of the current month, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Angola held a gala on the 6th of January in Luanda, alluding to the opening day of the celebration of the four decades of bilateral cooperation.

The gala was attended by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, the Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, the Secretaries of State of the Ministry of Interior, Carlos Albino and José da Silva, and the Chinese Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao.

Gong Tao revealed that China will continue to work hand in hand with Angola to reinforce traditional ties and also in the political and diplomatic sectors, investment, training, and people exchange, among others, for the great leap, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

(Source: Jornal de Angola)