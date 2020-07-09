Angola aiming to fit out Covid-19 labs with Chinese gear

Representatives of the Angolan government and Chinese biotechnology company BGI Group are near to striking a deal on equipping three new Angolan laboratories for testing for the Covid-19 virus, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Angolan Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta as saying an Angolan scientist would join the Chinese specialists that would oversee the fitting-out of the laboratories.

The report says Angola already has six laboratories, all in Luanda, with a combined capacity to test over 600 samples a day for Covid-19.

The new laboratories will have the capacity to test up to 5,000 samples a day, Angop says.

In a separate report, Angop quotes the spokesperson for the Angolan effort to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, Filomena Simão, as saying one of the new laboratories will be in the northeastern Angolan city of Dundo.