Anatel approves a 5G internet modem of the Chinese manufacturer ZTE

The fifth generation is still in its infancy in Brazil, with few regions covered, and so far the news is almost always aimed at smartphone use. That could soon change: Anatel has approved the MC8020, a 5G modem from the Chinese manufacturer ZTE intended for fixed broadband.

The ZTE MC8020 is a modem (CPE) that connects to 3G, 4G and 5G networks, supporting Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) formats. The approved product supports all bands currently relevant to the Brazilian market (1, 3, 5, 7, 28, 40 and 78), but does not support mmWave frequencies.

The MC8020 was launched by ZTE at the 2021 Mobile World Congress. The certificate of conformity available at Anatel indicates that Multi (formerly Multilaser) will be able to manufacture the MC8020 in Brazil, in addition to the manufacturing unit in Shenzhen, China.

