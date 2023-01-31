Amicachi constantly intensifies the China-Cabo Verde link

The inauguration of the 1st phase of the China-Cabo Verde Exchange Center (CICCV), a space of the Cabo Verde-China Friendship Association (Amicachi), was held on the 21st of January. With the inauguration of the CICCV, Amicachi started on the 23rd of January the 9th edition of the Chinese Cultural Week, which includes the Chinese New Year Gala, China-Cabo Verde cultural show and Chinese medical consultations.

Amicachi, since its creation on the 1st of October, 2011, has been a bridge facilitator of contacts between Cabo Verde and China, acting in a complementary way to the cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

It is an association that has brought together young people from both countries to promote exchange and cooperation in the areas of culture, trade and friendship ties, said the Chinese ambassador to Cabo Verde, Xu Jie, noting that with this center, people of the two countries will get to know each other better.

(Source: Inforpress)