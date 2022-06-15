Ambassador Xu Yingzhen is present at the 2nd Chinese Bridge competition in STP

On June 8, the 21st edition of the Chinese Bridge for University Students and the 15th edition of the Chinese Bridge for Secondary School Students, organized by the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé and Príncipe and Institut Confucius (IC) at the University of São Tomé and Príncipe (USTP), were held.

The Ambassador, Xu Yingzhen, the Chinese director of the IC, Bai Mengxuan, the USTP rector, Peregrino da Costa, the president of the FCT Institute, Lúcio Pinto, and the director of the IC, Lúcio Magalhães, were all in attendance. More than 100 students and academics took part in the activity.

The competition consisted of a speech, a talent presentation, and a knowledge test. Ruth Penhor Atalaya and Valdemar Seng Vaon won the champion titles of the University group and the Secondary group respectively, who will go to the African Intercontinental Contest representing São Tomé and Príncipe.

The “Chinese Bridge” competition aims to give Chinese language students from around the world a venue to demonstrate their proficiency in the language and share learning experiences.