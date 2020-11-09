Ambassador says Macao can boost Portuguese exports to China

Portuguese Ambassador to China José Augusto Duarte hopes more companies will make the most of the advantages Macao offers to exporters of higher-quality Portuguese products to mainland China, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency quotes Mr Duarte as saying Macao, as a place where enterprises in China and lusophone countries can do business, can help forge closer Sino-Portuguese links in trade, tourism and other economic fields.

The report says Mr Duarte was speaking while visiting the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, which ends tomorrow.

Mr Duarte visited the booth of Quinta da Marmeleira, a Portuguese winemaker owned by Macao businessman Wu Zhiwei, the report says.

CNS quotes Mr Wu as saying Chinese imports of wine are growing fast, and that he hopes to take opportunities to do business that arise at the CIIE.