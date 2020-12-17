Ambassador says Angola welcomes Chinese investment in renewables

Angolan Ambassador to China João Salvador dos Santos Neto has said his country welcomes Chinese investment in its solar power, wind power and biodiesel industries, so it can generate more electricity and thus increase its manufacturing output, the China-Lusophone Brief website reports.

The report quotes Mr dos Santos Neto as telling the International Conference on Energy Cooperation in Beijing that development of its renewable energy industries can help Angola diversify its sources of power and become more energy-efficient.

“Angola has many natural energy resources, including oil, gas, solar, wind and water sources,” the China-Lusophone Brief website quotes the ambassador as saying. “However, it still lacks investment for the sustainable exploitation of this potential, taking into account industrialisation, digitalisation, regional integration and the need to respond to the challenges of globalisation.”