All set for Sino-Angolan farming, fishing investment meeting

Over 60 Chinese companies and other institutions will be represented at the China-Angola Agricultural and Fisheries Investment Cooperation Forum tomorrow, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda said on Monday.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao as telling Angolan Agriculture and Fisheries Minister António Francisco de Assis that Chinese enterprises have joined the event introducing Angolan investment policies and opportunities for cooperation because they are interested in tapping Angolan fisheries.

The statement quotes Mr Assis as telling Mr Gong that Angola is eager for more Chinese private investment to increase its catches, and to expand its fish processing and shipping industries, so it can sell more fish abroad.

Angola should take part in the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo to increase its exports to China of high-quality farm products and fish, the Chinese Embassy quotes Mr Gong as saying.