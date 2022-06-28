AliExpress will increase the number of flights to transport products to Brazil

AliExpress, the marketplace of the Chinese company Alibaba, announced on last Friday that it will expand the number of flights it charters to deliver goods to Brazil from six per week of last year to eight.

According to AliExpress, the increase in flights will enable the delivery of an international order to Brazil in a maximum of seven days.

By the end of March, the sales increased by 190% percent compared to the same period last year, said the director of AliExpress in Brazil, Briza Bueno, in a press release. According to the index of Brazil’s electronic payments company, Cielo, Brazilian retail sales in May grew by 6.9% compared to the same period in 2021, a performance that represents a significant slowdown from April.