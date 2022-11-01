AliExpress plans to beat Black Friday in Brazil

AliExpress, a marketplace of the Alibaba group, announced that the 11.11 event, the most important sales date for the company, will begin on November 1st, totaling eleven days of offers with up to 90% off.

The company’s director highlighted that Brazil is one of the AliExpress’ top 5 markets, and the marketplace is present in over 200 countries.

For the shopping festival, the company, which has 8 flights taking place per week, invested in 4 extra flights to meet the demand and logistical issues. The company pointed out that this investment will guarantee that a maximum of 7 days will be spent from the moment of the online order to the arrival of international items in Brazil.

In its last edition, Alibaba’s event moved U$ 84.5 billion, yielding a 72% increase in the number of users and a 600% growth in Chinese sellers.