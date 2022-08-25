AliExpress expands free shipping in Brazil and launches Simple Tariff for sellers

AliExpress, a Chinese online commerce platform that has sellers in Brazil, announced on the 16th of August, the Special Simple Tariff, which allows the sale of products with the same shipping value to different regions of the country. For the buyers, the novelty should have a pleasant effect: an increase in the offer of items with free shipping.

The company’s expectation is that by allowing the seller to have a more accurate notion of their shipping costs, the Special Simple Tariff encourages the creation of promotions based on free shipping.

However, AliExpress pointed out that the Special Simple Tariff does not include destinations in the northern region of Brazil, such as Amazonas and Pará.

In addition, for now only retailers in the São Paulo metropolitan area and in some municipalities of the state can have access to the Tariff, but the solution will be expanded gradually to other regions of the country.