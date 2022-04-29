Alibaba offshoot to train Portuguese internet entrepreneurs

Alibaba Global Initiatives, an arm of Chinese electronic commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and the Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP, have got together to offer internet entrepreneurs in Portugal a course of training.

Alibaba Global Initiatives says on its website that the Netpreneur Masterclass will give six to eight hours of instruction in English each week, between May 9 and June 14, and will be free of charge.

The course is for founders, owners or chief executives of officially registered ventures that have been operating for at least two years, the website says.

It says the course will teach entrepreneurs how they can exploit the latest trends in the online economy in China to increase their business, and will give them insights into best practices in using Alibaba commercial websites.

Among the lecturers will be the founder of Alibaba Global Initiatives, Brian Wong, and Alibaba Global Digital Talent Network Secretary-General Yong Zhou, Alibaba Global Initiatives says.