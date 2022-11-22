Alibaba marketplace will have “Made in Brazil” pavilion

From November, Brazilian sellers will have an exclusive sales pavilion called “Made in Brazil” on the website of Alibaba, the company that controls AliExpress. The idea is to encourage 100 Brazilian companies with e-commerce experience to set up their showcase on the Chinese platform to find potential importers. Currently, 26 million active international companies use the group’s platforms.

The inauguration of the Brazilian virtual space is part of a partnership between Alibaba and ApexBrasil, aimed at expanding export channels for Brazilian products to Asian and global markets through the group’s e-commerce platforms.

In June of 2022, Alibaba launched a project called Alibaba Fulfillment Service, and was very successful in cooperating with some Brazilian brands.

(Source: Comex do Brasil)