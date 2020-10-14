Alibaba logistics arm to make swifter deliveries to Brazil

The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd, says it has struck a deal that will cut to three days from one week the time it takes to deliver parcels from China to South America.

Cainiao issued a written announcement saying the deal entails US cargo airline Atlas Air flying thrice weekly from China to Brazil and Chile, beginning next month.

The announcement quotes a Cainiao executive, William Xiong, as saying the deal means the merchants that Alibaba serves will have an efficient and reliable service for delivering the goods they sell to South America.

Mr Xiong’s company shipped over 8 million parcels from China to South America in the third quarter of this year, having shipped 4 million in the second, the Cainiao announcement says.