Alibaba increases the number of smart lockers in Brazil

The Forum E-commerce Brazil 2022 was held on the 26th and 27th of July at the Transamérica Expo Center, in São Paulo. In the speech during the Forum, the Operations Director of the Alibaba Group in Brazil stated that the company will increase the number of smart lockers it offers in São Paulo to 1,500 at the beginning of August. The goal is to install 5,000 of these cabinets across the entire nation.

Alibaba Group’s logistics structure through Cainiao has a number of strategic points, including e-commerce hubs, warehouses, air and ocean lines and smart lockers, and it makes good use of the transportation network and technology to enhance its logistical services.

According to the representative, Alibaba is dedicated to fulfilling the delivery scenario of up to 24 hours within China and makes an effort to deliver items outside of the nation in no more than 72 hours.