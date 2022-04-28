Alibaba to assist Brazilian companies with electronic trade

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of China and the Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency, Apex-Brasil, say they are inviting Brazilian companies to take part in an electronic business acceleration scheme they are jointly arranging.

The organisers stated in writing that companies have until next Tuesday to apply to join the scheme, and that 20 without active accounts with the Alibaba electronic commerce system will be admitted.

Their personnel will first be trained in using the system for selling, and be given guidance in making plans to expand abroad electronically, the organisers say.

They say the companies can then open their own shops within the system at a discounted rate, and get help with launching products and managing accounts.

The scheme is part of the Apex-Brasil e-Xport Programme to spur Brazilian enterprises to trade abroad electronically, Apex-Brasil and Alibaba say.