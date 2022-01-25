Alibaba Group speaker to tour Portugal to drum up business

Representatives of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of China will tour Portugal next month with a view to enticing companies there to use its websites for selling online, the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry says.

The chamber announced on its own website that the representatives will give talks in the southern city of Albufeira on February 19, in Lisbon on February 21 and in the northern city of Oporto on February 23.

The chamber says the main speaker in each case will be Alibaba Group Senior Channel Marketing and Client Success Manager Ana Chiappetta, and that other speakers will include Albufeira Mayor José Carlos Rolo; a member of the board of Novo Banco, Andrés Baltar; and the chamber’s own secretary-general, Bernardo Mendia.

The Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it is arranging the talks jointly with Alibaba Group and the Portugal-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Industry.