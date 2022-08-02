Alibaba Cloud opens its first European service center in Porto

The new service center of the Chinese company Alibaba Cloud was inaugurated in Porto on the 28th of July to satisfy the demand for digital services in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

According to the company statement, the new center will provide after-sales support to 88 countries in these three regions, helping Alibaba Cloud to serve foreign markets more efficiently and intelligently.

The Porto service center is Alibaba Cloud’s first service center in Europe. Besides, the company decided to create the other two, in Mexico City and in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, which are scheduled to open later this year.

Alibaba Cloud stressed that the three cities are the local information technology hubs with rich talent pools, making it convenient to establish large service centers with multilingual capabilities.